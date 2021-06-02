Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Sumrall Tuesday. The Sumrall Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying police responded to a disturbance call that resulted in the shooting.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Dyess died in the shooting.

The Sumrall police officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. WDAM has reached out to MBI for more information on the shooting.

The Sumrall Police Department said it will not be disclosing any other information on the shooting at this time.



“On June 1, 2021, Sumrall Police Department responded to a disturbance that resulted in an officer involved shooting. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Sumrall Police Department will not disclose any information pertaining to the incident at this time. Any and all inquiries regarding the matter should be addressed by Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Please keep everyone involved in this situation in your prayers. Sumrall Police Department will update the public concerning this matter as and when deemed appropriate.”

