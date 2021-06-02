Advertisement

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Dyess died in the...
Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Dyess died in the shooting.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Sumrall Tuesday. The Sumrall Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying police responded to a disturbance call that resulted in the shooting.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Dyess died in the shooting.

The Sumrall police officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
WDAM has reached out to MBI for more information on the shooting.
The Sumrall Police Department said it will not be disclosing any other information on the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer

Latest News

Road Dawgs Tour 2021
MSU coaches Mike Leach, Ben Howland coming to Meridian
A summer-like weather pattern will favor scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible...
Showers of the summer variety will mean downpours for some while others stay dry
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Pearl River Resort to host 2nd job fair
Pearl River Resort to host 2nd job fair
Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway
Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway