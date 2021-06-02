Advertisement

Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges

Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.(Lauderdale County Sherriff's Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years in prison by Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright Wednesday, according to a press release from the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office.

Powe pleaded guilty to 31 counts of child exploitation Apr. 19, 2021.

He was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury in January 2020.

The indictment was the result of multiple arrests made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018.

A 13-year-old victim reported that Powe had taken nude photographs of her.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for Powe’s home, phone and computer, where video recordings were found involving the sexual assault of another underage victim.

“I commend law enforcement on their diligent work on this difficult and complex case. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute the predators who hurt the most vulnerable members of our community, our children,” said District Attorney Kassie Coleman.

Powe is not eligible for parole because sentences for sex crimes must be served day for day under Mississippi law.

