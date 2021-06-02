Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever food giveaway Wednesday.

The group partnered with the Mississippi Food Network to give away around 500 boxes of non-perishable food at the Council of Organizations in Meridian. Fraternity members and some of their families pitched in as part of this community outreach effort.

”What it means for us to be doing this giveaway is that we’re reaching out to the community,” said Ecclesiastes Goodwin, a member of the fraternity. “A lot of people are hurting and suffering, and so Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity wanted to reach out and give back to the community to let people know we feel their hurt and we wanted to be a blessing to the community.”

“Because I want to get out of the house and give people food,” said 9-year-old Elijah Goodwin, son of Ecclesiastes. “Most people don’t have food and they need food.”

The motto for Phi Beta Sigma is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”.

