Advertisement

Meridian fraternity hosts food giveaway

Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever...
Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever food giveaway Wednesday.(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of the Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held its first ever food giveaway Wednesday.

The group partnered with the Mississippi Food Network to give away around 500 boxes of non-perishable food at the Council of Organizations in Meridian. Fraternity members and some of their families pitched in as part of this community outreach effort.

”What it means for us to be doing this giveaway is that we’re reaching out to the community,” said Ecclesiastes Goodwin, a member of the fraternity. “A lot of people are hurting and suffering, and so Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity wanted to reach out and give back to the community to let people know we feel their hurt and we wanted to be a blessing to the community.”

“Because I want to get out of the house and give people food,” said 9-year-old Elijah Goodwin, son of Ecclesiastes. “Most people don’t have food and they need food.”

The motto for Phi Beta Sigma is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity”.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that three undercover human...
Miss. AG: 2 weeks, 3 undercover operations, 20 victims rescued
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 1, 2021
A total of 104 crashes were investigated, including a fatal crash in Newton County and two...
MHP: Over 5700 tickets issued during Memorial Day holiday
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Nathan Powe, 32, is sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Stonewall issues Boil Water Advisory
Man killed in collision with semi
First pitch is Friday at 4 o'clock on MyTOK2.
Watch West Lauderdale-Sumrall 4A baseball state championship on MyTOK2