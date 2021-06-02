Mr. Authur Van Court

A graveside service for Mr. Arthur Van Court will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton with Rev. Jack Kern officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Arthur Van Court, 77, of Meridian passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Mr. Van Court graduated from high school in Kewanee, IL and immediately joined the U.S. Navy in 1962. He proudly served his country and retired after 21 years as a Senior Chief Jet Engine Aviation Machinist’s Mate ADJ. His service included assignments working on the F-4 Phantom, F-8 Crusader, P-3 Orion, and the T-2 Buckeye and was also a P-3 flight engineer. After he retired from the Navy, he continued working for various aircraft maintenance contractors and then federal civil service at NAS Meridian. He loved fishing, college football, reminiscing with his old Navy buddies, and he loved his family.

Mr. Van Court is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sue Van Court; his son, Scott Plunkett of Metairie, Louisiana; his brothers, Thomas Van Court of Groveland, Florida and Gary Van Court (Patsy) of Smithton, Illinois; his sister, Bonni Brown (Donald) of Humble, Texas; his sister-in-law, Nancy Van Court of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

Mr. Van Court was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alma Van Court; his sister, Sandy Pettitt; and two brothers, Richard Van Court and Robert Van Court.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with The ALS Association at www.donate.als.org.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

