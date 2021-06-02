Advertisement

Pearl River Resort to host 2nd job fair

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort will have a second job fair Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at the Silver Star Convention Center, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

The primary focus will be hiring staff in preparation for the reopening of The Buffet at Silver Star Casino.

In addition to openings in the food and beverage department, other positions at the resort also need to be filled and some applicants may be hired on the spot.

Pearl River Resort benefits include:
• Company paid disability and health insurance
• Competitive wages
• Discounts on property
• 401-k savings plan with company match
• Free uniforms
• Free meal daily
• Paid Holiday Leave
• Paid Time Off

The resort suggests Everyone who comes to the job fair dress for success, wear a mask and bring a resume.

All jobs offered by Pearl River Resort are contingent on the results of a drug screening and background check.

Applicants are asked to enter the Silver Star Convention Center from the rear doors that open up to the parking lot off Willis Road.

For more information on Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit its website here.

