Relief fund set for MPD officer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Officer Frank Bishop’s brothers and sisters in blue have set up a relief fund to help him rebuild, after losing everything in a fire on Memorial Day.

Firefighters responded to a call at Officer Bishop’s house on Myrtlewood Drive Monday night.

The house was severely damaged and is now unlivable. Essentially the frame is the only thing still standing.

Bishop lost everything in the blaze and was inside when the fire started.

He suffered third-degree burns to his hands and was treated at the burn center in Jackson. Bishop was released yesterday and is staying with a friend.

“Law enforcement especially this past week we’ve gone through some tragedies this past week with trooper John Harris losing his life in the line of duty and so it’s just been a tough week and then when one of our own goes through a tragedy or whatever we just want them to know we’re there for them,“ said MPD Chief of Police, Chris Read.

The Meridian Police Benevolent Association created an account to raise money for Officer Bishop.

“We’ve always considered ourselves a close-knit family. So, anytime one of our officers or even an officer from a neighboring agency goes through something we try to come together as a family. It just makes me feel good as a department head that knowing that these officers, we don’t have to ask them to help. Another officer here within the police department reached out and gave him his vehicle and now he’s using his personal vehicle now to get around,” said Read.

An account has been set up at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union under the ‘Frank Bishop Fire Relief Fund’ or you can drop off a donation at the Meridian Police Department’s front desk.

