Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Benny L....
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Benny L. Thomas of Jackson, Miss.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Benny L. Thomas of Jackson, Miss. He is a Black male, 5′ 6″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Hinds County, near the VA Medical Center. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green checkered shirt, and a pair of red, white and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Thomas suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where he is, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

