State Games of Mississippi returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi will kick off Friday night on city hall lawn with its opening ceremonies. The amateur sports showcase returns for its 30th anniversary this year, after a year off due to the pandemic.

State games officials did an economic impact survey 5-years ago that found $9.3 million was generated from the games. Officials said they’re looking to beat that number this time around.

“Which is huge for our hotel, restaurants, and all of our sponsors in Meridian that we cannot thank enough. We do our study every five years and we are doing it again. I am very excited to see the results for that. Hopefully, we will see an increase in that number,” said Director of Marketing and Development, Bobbie Harmon.

Nearly six thousand athletes from across the state will be participating in the 40 events offered throughout the Games. Director of Marketing and Development, Bobbie Harmon, said this will be a great opportunity to showcase the Meridian community.

“We strongly encourage all of our athletes and their families to stay in our hotels as well as eat in our restaurants. Now we have the MAXX, the hype, and the Children Museum for people to participate in what Meridian has to offer,” said Harmon.

We spoke with one of the owners of the Mom and Pop’s Soul Food Kitchen shop that said for the first time they will be extending their work hours to accommodate state game athletes.

“What makes this year different for us is that we are going to be open during the hours the state games are going on. We’ll be able to cater to people that are coming into town for families. On Friday even and Saturday, we will be open all day throughout the day. Through this pandemic, we had our good days and bad days. When this comes in, it is going to be great publicity for us,” said Harmon.

Organizers said that the majority of the events take place in the month of June.

