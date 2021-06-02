Voter tips for Mississippi municipal election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s municipal elections are less than a week away. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems they see at the polls or that are otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the proper authorities, including the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office or appropriate district attorney’s office. The Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.

Municipal General Election Day Reminders • Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Municipal General Election Day (June 8th) and received by Municipal Clerks Offices within five business days of General Election Day in order to count.

• Polling Place Location: Please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place.

• Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.

• Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

• Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

• Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

• COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

For more information about the June 8 elections, contact your local municipal clerk’s office or call The Secretary of State’s Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.

