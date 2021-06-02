Watch West Lauderdale-Sumrall 4A baseball state championship on MyTOK2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Great news for local high school baseball fans!

WTOK will carry game two of the MHSAA 4A Baseball State Championship between West Lauderdale and Sumrall LIVE on MyTOK2.

The matchup between the West Lauderdale Knights and the Sumrall Bobcats will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl. First pitch is at 4 o’clock on MyTOK2.

Newscenter 11 sports will have in-depth coverage of the big game. Ellie French and Shahji Adam will have all the highlights and post-game interviews, including live reports from Pearl on Friday.

