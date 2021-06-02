West Lauderdale baseball chases 15th MHSAA State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On June 2nd, the West Lauderdale Knights will step up to the plate in the final round of the 4A state championship tournament. Coming off an unusual season last year due to COVID-19, Head Coach Jason Smith knows how important this series is.

“Super excited to carry on some of the tradition that’s been here at West Lauderdale Baseball,” Smith said. “Very excited for our players to have this opportunity and just excited all around.”

After only playing 11 games last season and being more than a year away from the field, Senior pitcher Cole Wilkerson understands what’s at stake.

“I’ve been coming out here for six years, and never been, never been so hopefully we’ll take it home,” Wilkerson said.

With playoffs comes roaring fans and during the playoffs, fans have been slowly crowding the stands to bring an energy that was missing from the Kingdom.

“We went a whole year’s time without even stepping on a baseball field, so it’s just real fortunate to come out here and practice,” Wilkerson said.

Coach Jason Smith took over coaching duties in 2018 when longtime West Lauderdale coach and Mississippi’s all time winningest high school baseball coach Jerry Boatner retired. Even though this is the first quest for the championship without Coach Boatner, Coach Smith and the players understand the impact he has had on the team.

“Well he set the tradition here and I owe him a lot of gratitude for what he has meant to me in my life both as a coach and as a mentor,” Smith said.

With the season being a grind and immortality just within grasp, West Lauderdale will look to be their own knights in shining armor on June 2nd.

