Alabama AG announces reelection campaign

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced plans for his reelection campaign Thursday.

This comes just one day after Gov. Kay Ivey announced she is running for another term as governor.

Marshall was appointed attorney general in 2017 to fill the vacancy of Luther Strange’s appointment to the U.S. Senate. He served as Marshall County’s district attorney for 16 years before that.

He then went on to win a full term in 2018. Official qualifying for Alabama’s statewide elections begins in January.

