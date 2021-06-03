Alabama Democrats react to Ivey’s reelection bid
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WSFA) - Alabama Democrats released a statement reacting to the announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey that she would seek another term in office. The party said Alabama “can’t afford” four more years of Republican leadership.
No Democrat has held the Alabama governor’s office since Don Siegelman departed after one term in 2002. Alabama’s Republican Party has solidified its control over state government in the years since, holding every statewide elected office, supermajorities in both legislative chambers, control of the Alabama Supreme Court and all U.S. congressional seats except for that of House District 7, held by Rep. Terri Sewell.
Ivey, 76, was the state’s lieutenant governor before taking over following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017. A year after assuming the job, she won a full term in office and is now seeking her second full term. The only declared opposition currently is Republican Dean Odle, founder and pastor of Fire & Grace Church in the Auburn/Opelika area. Official qualifying to run for office in Alabama doesn’t start until January 2022.
