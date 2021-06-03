Advertisement

Alabama Democrats react to Ivey’s reelection bid

Alabama Democrats say the state needs a governor who will raise the minimum wage to $15,...
Alabama Democrats say the state needs a governor who will raise the minimum wage to $15, legalize marijuana and stop spending billions of dollars on new prisons.(NBC15)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WSFA) - Alabama Democrats released a statement reacting to the announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey that she would seek another term in office. The party said Alabama “can’t afford” four more years of Republican leadership.

No Democrat has held the Alabama governor’s office since Don Siegelman departed after one term in 2002. Alabama’s Republican Party has solidified its control over state government in the years since, holding every statewide elected office, supermajorities in both legislative chambers, control of the Alabama Supreme Court and all U.S. congressional seats except for that of House District 7, held by Rep. Terri Sewell.

Ivey, 76, was the state’s lieutenant governor before taking over following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017. A year after assuming the job, she won a full term in office and is now seeking her second full term. The only declared opposition currently is Republican Dean Odle, founder and pastor of Fire & Grace Church in the Auburn/Opelika area. Official qualifying to run for office in Alabama doesn’t start until January 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, for municipal elections in Mississippi.
Voter tips for Mississippi municipal election day
A group behind the early voting initiative is among those seeking to intervene in the case...
Challenge filed to Mississippi Supreme Court’s ruling on Initiative 65
Governor Kay Ivey has announced that she will seek another term.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces re-election bid