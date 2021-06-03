Alabama Democrats react to Ivey’s reelection bid

“Kay Ivey claims that Alabama has a “future brighter than any other in America,” but after more than a decade of total Republican control, Alabama consistently ranks at the bottom of nearly every list, whether it’s healthcare, education, or vaccinations.

Kay Ivey has had four years to improve our lives, but just like the Republicans who came before her, she has done nothing to improve anyone’s lives unless they’re a millionaire or a politician.

We need a governor who will raise the minimum wage to $15, legalize marijuana, and stop spending billions of dollars of our money on new prisons while Alabama suffers. We need a governor who will fix our criminal justice system and reduce incarcerations, support our workers and raise our wages, and expand Medicaid - providing free healthcare to thousands of Alabamians. Over a decade of Republicans running Montgomery is long enough. We can’t afford four more.”