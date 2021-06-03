Advertisement

Beaver Dam Water Association issues Boil Water Notice

(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Advisory was issued Thursday for customers with the Beaver Dam Water Association in Jasper County.

The association says the advisory was issued after crews repaired a major water line leak.

The Boil Water Advisory impacts customers on Highway 11, County Road 39, County Road 8, County Road 117 and 119. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

