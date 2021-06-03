Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square
FILE - This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock...
Meridian investment advisor weighs in on stock market
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
This image provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Department shows a mug shot of Natalie...
Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in ‘leak’ case
Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby