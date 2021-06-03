Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 192 new cases, 2 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 17...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(cdc)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The most recent data showed 908,629 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,039,846 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

Find specific county and state vaccinations numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

