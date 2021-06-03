Advertisement

Crimenet 05_31_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Jeremy Dewayne Bady.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Jeremy Dewayne Bady.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jeremy Dewayne Bady.

Bady is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Bady can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

Sumter County will rehabilitate the roof of the Sumter County Health Services Building, which...
Ivey awards $200,000 grant to Sumter County
FILE - This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock...
Meridian investment advisor weighs in on stock market
Alabama Democrats say the state needs a governor who will raise the minimum wage to $15,...
Alabama Democrats react to Ivey’s reelection bid
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 17...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 192 new cases, 2 new deaths