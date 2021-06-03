Advertisement

Crimenet 06_03_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Braxton Hunter Hill.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Braxton Hunter Hill.

Hill is a 23-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Hill can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

