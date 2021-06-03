ECCC tennis teams rank nationally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College men’s tennis team and women’s team closed out the 2021 season with a national ranking. The men’s team ranked 19th and the women’s team ranked 21st.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli. “We put our best foot forward with contributions from every player.”

The tournament saw many last-minute changes as weather entered the area and resulted in several matches being moved to the indoor facilities at the Southern Methodist University Tennis Complex.

ECCC’s Chris Lawrence played in the No. 1 singles draw for the Warriors. The sophomore, and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley signee, defeated Sauk Valley’s Preston Engal 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round, before taking down Meridian’s Matthew Tennant in the second, 7-6, 6-3. In the quarter-finals, Lawrence matched up with the No. 1 seeded Jack Clements of Cowley and fell 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Isaac Santitto battled it out with Wallace State’s Connor Coots but fell in a lengthy three-set match, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. The Alcorn State signee took on USC-Sumter’s Heimanarii Lai-San in the consolation bracket but lost 8-1.

Jacob Gardner saw action at No. 3 singles and had two tough matches against USC-Sumter’s Sabri Laphitz and Lake County’s Houd Azhar, while Ian Gordon played a tough match with Sauk Valley’s Jacob Terveer. Gordon grabbed five games, but fell 6-1, 6-4. In the consolation bracket, Gordon defeated Kaskaskia’s Mitchell Gagle 9-7 before falling to ICC’s Jacambrian Madlock in the semifinals, 8-5.

Steed Springfield took on Barton’s Barnabas Kalaba in the opening round at No. 5 singles. After a hard-fought loss, the freshman faced Wallace State’s Gage Anderson in the consolation bracket and fell 8-4.

Garrett Crimm rounded out singles play with an impressive run in the No. 6 flight. Crimm Picked up a pair of three-set matches over Harford’s Michael Francis (4-6, 6-0, 6-3) and Meridian’s Cainan Black (6-0, 7-5, 6-4). He then faced the No. 1 seed Yassir Kilani of Tyler Junior College where he fell 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles play, Lawrance and Santitto blanked Illinois Valley in the opening round of the No. 1 flight, 6-0, 6-0. The pair then faced East Florida State, the four seed, and fell 6-4, 6-4 in a tough matchup.

Gordon and Crimm played in the No. 2 doubles flight for the Warriors and lost to Harford 6-1, 6-0 before dropping a match to Jones College in the consolation bracket.

Springfield and Samuel Turner were in action at No. 3 doubles. The duo picked up a big win against Marion Military 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the first round before falling to a tough Wallace State team in the second round, 6-2, 6-2.

For the second straight year, the Lady Warrior tennis team of East Central Community College ranked No. 21 in the final Oracle ITA tennis polls. Along with this ranking, the team earned the first-ever bid to the NJCAA DI Tennis Championship in Mesa, Ariz. The Lady Warriors posted a 21st place finish, fourth-best among MACCC schools in attendance.

“We had some rough starts in singles play at the start of the tournament, but turned things around with some inspired doubles in the afternoons,” said ECCC head coach Jay Pacelli.

“All of our hard work in improving our doubles really paid off in Mesa. I’m very proud of our women and their determination throughout the event after having some very tough draws.”

ECCC’s Natalia Beltran was in action at No. 1 singles for the Lady Warriors and had a tough match against Eastern Arizona’s Mariana Ramirez. In the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket, Beltran fell to Linda Claire Eloundou of New Mexico Military Institute, 8-2.

Alejandra Vargas, a sophomore also from Bogota, Colombia, took on a challenging opponent in Arianna Calcatelli of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the opening round of the main draw of the No. 2 singles flight. Vargas dropped that match before falling to Iowa Central’s Sofia Andrade in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.

Sarah Cline played No. 3 singles for ECCC and faced Iowa Central’s Juliana Vidal in the main draw. Cline dropped that match, 6-0, 6-1, but made a valiant run in the consolation bracket. Cline defeated Emi Smith of Hinds 8-3 before taking down Eastern Arizona’s Mikayla Herrera 8-3 in the semifinals. In the finals, Cline defeated fellow MACCC opponent Kaylen Bond of Mississippi Gulf Coast 8-5 to win the consolation bracket.

“I’m so proud of Sarah and her effort in this tournament,” said coach Pacelli.

“She is one of the toughest competitors I have ever coached, and she played her heart out at a high level. She is a natural-born leader and it showed in this tournament.”

Anna Moore played in the No. 4 flight for the Lady Warriors and lost to Tiffany Beukes of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the main draw. In consolation play, Moore had a back-and-forth match with Morgan Ross of Hinds but lost the tough, well-played match, 9-7.

ECCC’s Madison Gregg was in the No. 5 singles flight and faced a tough opponent in Paula Acosta Ricci of Collin College. Gregg picked up four games against Eastern Arizona’s Alissa Carter but fell 8-4.

Courtney Gill rounded out the singles play at No. 6 and grabbed two games in the opening round of the main draw against Collin College’s Reagan Ramsey. Gill advanced to the consolation bracket semifinals with a big 8-6 win over Central Alabama’s Kaelyn Albright. Gill fell in the semis, 8-1, in a hard-fought match against Ashleigh Chelette of Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In doubles action, Beltran and Vargas teamed at No. 1 and had a big win in the opening round, 6-3, 6-4, over the University of South Carolina-Sumter. The duo faced No. 4 seeded Barton College in the second round and fell 6-0, 6-0. Barton went on to advance to the semifinals.

Cline and Moore played No. 2 for ECCC and defeated Central Alabama 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. The pair battled it out with Gulf Coast in the second round, but fell 6-3, 6-2.

Laila Sisson and Madison Autry (Kosciusko) were the No. 3 team for the Lady Warriors and faced Barton in the opening round, a match they dropped. In consolation play, the duo grabbed four games in a tough match with Sauk Valley but fell 8-4.

The Lady Warriors continue their stellar consistency at competing at a high level on the court under the leadership and tutelage of coach Pacelli with three consecutive seasons finishing in the top 25 nationally, and now with a national tournament appearance.

