Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer

Latest News

Deputies say the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy opened fire at them after they fled from...
Body cam footage shows police shootout involving 2 children
Police say the driver was using the Waze app, which he says led him through a parking lot, onto...
Man blames GPS after driving onto golf course
Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16...
Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Road Dawgs Tour 2021
MSU coaches Mike Leach, Ben Howland coming to Meridian