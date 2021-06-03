Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced Thursday to prison time for wire fraud. Court documents state Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, admitted to forging hotel bills and receipts, and submitting the charges for reimbursement for official business travel. The total loss to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was calculated at over $12,500.

A federal indictment in February 2019 charged the former elected official with defrauding the Tribal government (one count of theft and two counts of wire fraud). A superseding indictment, returned by the federal grand jury in November 2019, alleged that Anderson, while subject to the conditions of his release on bond, committed additional crimes against other members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians residing in the Conehatta community on Reservation lands, and attempted to deter them from reporting his criminal conduct.

Since the original indictment was issued, Anderson’s term on the Tribal Council expired, and Anderson did not run for reelection to the Council.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Dec. 7, 2020. Chief Judge Daniel P. Jordan sentenced Anderson to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and restitution in the amount of $12,501.31.



“As long as public corruption continues to be an issue in our State, I can promise you that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be here to root it out, prosecute it, and ensure that justice is done. I want to personally thank the agencies involved for working with us to catch those who violate our corruption laws,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.



LaMarca commended the work of the Special Agents with the FBI’s Jackson Division who investigated the case.

