Advertisement

Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the tribe.(Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced Thursday to prison time for wire fraud. Court documents state Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, admitted to forging hotel bills and receipts, and submitting the charges for reimbursement for official business travel. The total loss to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was calculated at over $12,500.

A federal indictment in February 2019 charged the former elected official with defrauding the Tribal government (one count of theft and two counts of wire fraud). A superseding indictment, returned by the federal grand jury in November 2019, alleged that Anderson, while subject to the conditions of his release on bond, committed additional crimes against other members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians residing in the Conehatta community on Reservation lands, and attempted to deter them from reporting his criminal conduct.

Since the original indictment was issued, Anderson’s term on the Tribal Council expired, and Anderson did not run for reelection to the Council.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Dec. 7, 2020.
Chief Judge Daniel P. Jordan sentenced Anderson to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and restitution in the amount of $12,501.31.

“As long as public corruption continues to be an issue in our State, I can promise you that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be here to root it out, prosecute it, and ensure that justice is done. I want to personally thank the agencies involved for working with us to catch those who violate our corruption laws,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

LaMarca commended the work of the Special Agents with the FBI’s Jackson Division who investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee holds medical marijuana hearing.
Some lawmakers not waiting for special session on marijuana
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Weather - June 3, 2021
Weather - June 3, 2021
State Games opening ceremonies expected to draw thousands
State Games opening ceremonies expected to draw thousands
Summer feeding program begins at Meridian Public Schools
Summer feeding program begins at Meridian Public Schools