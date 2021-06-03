Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 1, 2021