Lauderdale County Schools hold summer meal program

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A summer meal program at the Lauderdale County School District is up and running.

Any student 18 years old and younger can pick up a free grab and go meal at Northeast Elementary School.

“We’ll be giving out just our standard school lunch menu, but we will try to make it easy,” said Katina Dixon, child nutrition director for LCSD. “So it will be a lot of sandwiches, we’ll have hamburgers, sloppy joes, and ham and cheese hoagies. Just things that will be easy for the kids to take home.”

Breakfast will be served between 8 and 9 and then lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program will be in place Monday through Friday for the entire month of June.

“We do prefer that the child be here for the first pick-up. And if the parent wants to continue picking up after that, the parent can pick up after we see the child initially,” Dixon explained.

Starting Monday, June 7, meals will be available at both Northeast Elementary and Southeast Elementary Schools.

