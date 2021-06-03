Advertisement

Mercedes supplier looks to hire more than 400 people

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A supplier for the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County said it expects to create more than 400 new jobs to keep pace with new vehicles being built.

It’s expanding because it supplies parts for the plant that is building a brand new electric vehicle in the next few months to a year.

Positions at Lear include entry level production jobs as well as maintenance jobs.
Donny Jones, president and CEO of West Alabama Works, says the creation of these new jobs is also bringing people into the surrounding area to live.

“We’re expanding every single day. Jobs are more and more available to those who are looking for good career pathways. And so our community is growing. And we’re seeing people move into Tuscaloosa and the west Alabama area because of these great jobs,” Jones said.

There will also be a job fair for prospective new hires in the second week of July.

Applications may be submitted here and here.

