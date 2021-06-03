Meridian investment advisor weighs in on stock market

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve been investing in the financial markets over the past few years, you’ve probably been pleased with your returns.

Despite the economy shutting down last march due to COVID, it’s been a record-breaking run on Wall Street with three years of solid gains.

Financial advisor Gary James says the rest of this year should be pretty good but that the market will probably be negatively affected next year by tax increases and inflation.

”From now til the end of the year and coming out of covid, let’s face it, the fourth quarter of the year is good anyway. You’ve got Christmas and all kind of things that drive that. So I think the next six mores are probably going to be ok. But we do have some structural issues coming up in the next 18 months that could put some downward pressure on markets I think.”

The market could get another boost Friday when the latest jobs report will be released, likely showing an increase of nearly 700,000 jobs in May.

