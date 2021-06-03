Meridian Public Schools’ summer feeding program schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will have a summer feeding program through Friday, July 23.

Children age 18 years old and younger will be able to receive breakfast and lunch free of charge. Meals may be picked up at the following school sites: Meridian High School, Northwest Middle School, Oakland Heights Elementary, and TJ Harris Upper Elementary.

Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at these sites.

The Summer Feeding Program will not operate on Monday, July 5, the observed Fourth of July holiday.

