More showers and storms for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! There has been some showers and storms early on our Thursday, but that is the exception to the norm this morning. Most of the showers and storms today will develop during the afternoon hours thanks to daytime heating. The best chance of rain today will be along and south of I-20. We look to see daily storm chances over the next seven days.

Rain chances will decrease somewhat for Friday and Saturday, but we will still be all fair game to get some showers and storms each afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper-80s on Saturday and then the mid-80s on Sunday. Thanks to persistent cloud cover this weekend and into next week, heat index values will stay relatively low despite the humid conditions.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday with both days having temperatures in the upper-60s at the start. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into the next work week. All-day wash-outs are not expected. Temperatures will warm in the upper-80s by Wednesday. Just continue to keep that eye to the sky each afternoon and be prepared to get inside as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.