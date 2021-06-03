The graveside service for Mrs. Sylvia Briggs Sanders will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Snell Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Pam Randall officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Sylvia Briggs Sanders, age 85, of Causeyville passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Northpointe Health and Rehabilitation.

Sylvia was born in Clarke County and raised in the Snell Community. After marriage, she and her husband moved to the Causeyville Community where she raised her family. Sylvia was a home maker and served her community as a babysitter, helping to raise over 50 children, all of whom referred to her as “Mamaw.” A gifted seamstress, Sylvia worked with Hulett Furniture as a custom seamstress for a number of years. She also made drapes and curtains for many of her friends and family. Sylvia was a prayer warrior and her daughters called her a fine Christian example and witness. She attended Snell Church of God as long as her health allowed.

Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Janet Culpepper (Mike) and Debbie Holyfield (Dale); her grandchildren, John Culpepper (Patricia), Lance Holyfield (Christy), Brooke Culpepper-Neal (Tim), and Lane Holyfield (Josie); great-grandchildren, Jaley, Hallie, Audrey, Jack, Christian, Austin, Reid, and Alli; her siblings, Raybon Briggs of Meridian, Gerald Briggs (Debbie) of Whynot, Gail Briggs (Linda) of Whynot, and Dot Briggs; a special niece, Renee McGraw, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Sanders; her parents, William Evan Briggs, Sr. and Lela Moffett Briggs; and her siblings, William Evan Briggs, Jr. and his wife, Maxine, Evelyn Scarbrough and her husband Charlie, and Glenice Briggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pall bearers will be John Culpepper, Lance Holyfield, Lane Holyfield, Tim Neal, Dale Holyfield, and Mike Culpepper.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

