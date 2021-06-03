MSU coaches Mike Leach, Ben Howland coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cowbells will be ringing loud and proud in the Queen City next week.

Mississippi State’s 2021 Road Dawgs Tour will be making its way through Meridian on Tuesday with two head coaches coming to meet fans in the Queen City.

MSU football coach Mike Leach and men’s basketball coach Ben Howland will headline the tour’s stop in Meridian that will be held Tuesday, June 8 at the MSU Riley Center.

The event will feature a lunch catered by Squealer’s BBQ at 11:30 a.m. with the program featuring both head coaches beginning at noon.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets can be reserved by contacting Fred Monsour at contact@emlaw-ms.com.

For more information about the 2021 Road Dawgs Tour and its stop in Meridian, click here.

