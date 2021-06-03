Pearl River Resort updates mask policy

Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering the Silver Star, Golden Moon or Bok Homa Casino. That proof may be their vaccination card, a copy of their card, or a photo of their card on their smart phone. If a guest is unable to show proof of vaccination, they will be required to wear a mask on the property.



Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will continue their in-house safety protocols, including temperature screening and property cleaning procedures. The Resort invested over half a million dollars in safety equipment and technology that will remain in place.