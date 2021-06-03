Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort is updating its mask policy. Effective at 12 a.m. Friday, June 4, Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear face coverings.
|Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering the Silver Star, Golden Moon or Bok Homa Casino. That proof may be their vaccination card, a copy of their card, or a photo of their card on their smart phone. If a guest is unable to show proof of vaccination, they will be required to wear a mask on the property.
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will continue their in-house safety protocols, including temperature screening and property cleaning procedures. The Resort invested over half a million dollars in safety equipment and technology that will remain in place.
|Masks are also optional for fully vaccinated people visiting the Resort’s non-gaming properties: Dancing Rabbit Golf Course, Dancing Rabbit Inn and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Guests may be asked to show proof of vaccination.
