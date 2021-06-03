Showers of the summer variety will mean downpours for some while others stay dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A summer-like pattern is tightening its hold on our area, and changes from day to day will be small and subtle. Overall expect spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings with warm, muggy conditions away from the showers.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms this evening will gradually fade after sunset, which happens just before 8 PM. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with patchy areas of fog. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will average around 86 degrees. We’ll be cooler near the storms and as warm as 88 degrees in the areas that stay dry.

Looking Ahead

Moisture is abundant, and the humidity extends high into the atmosphere. That alone gives us the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms when combined with afternoon heating. Add small low pressure swirls aloft, and the stage is set for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. It’s all about the timing, though. Some days will be drier than others. Some days will come with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, there is no day when we will all get rain.

Severe Storms Unlikely

Severe thunderstorms are overall unlikely, but when thunderstorms happen amid temperatures in the 80s, an isolated damaging wind gust or two is always possible. Thunderstorms don’t have to be severe to produce lightning, which is deadly dangerous. If you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck and should move indoors. It’s safe to return outside after 30 minutes passes from hearing the last rumble of thunder.

