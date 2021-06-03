Showers & storms are fewer but not completely gone for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer-like showers and thunderstorms will carry us through the weekend, but as is often the case, there’s no guarantee that we will all get rained on. Still, we’re all fair game for brief bursts of heavy rain every afternoon and evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening, the storm threat is highest over West Alabama. A stray shower or storm can form over East Mississippi, but the evening jog has a better chance of staying dry over our Mississippi viewing area as opposed to the Alabama portion of our coverage area. Otherwise, this evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool to the upper 60s through midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be near 87.

Tropical moisture can mean a quick inch of rain from some of the heavier storms. At the same time, some areas will stay completely dry. There’s no day when we will all get rain, but we’re all fair game each day, especially in the afternoons and evening.

