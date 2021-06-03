State Games opening ceremonies expected to draw thousands

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After missing last year due to COVID, the State Games of Mississippi is set to get underway Friday, with thousands of visitors headed to Meridian. Organizers have been very busy over the last few weeks getting ready for the 30th anniversary of the games.

It will kick off Friday night in downtown Meridian at city hall with the parade of athletes, the lighting of the torch and a huge fireworks show.

The State Games brings thousands of visitors from all over the Magnolia State to the Queen City. ”What we tell our new people that come in that have never experienced the opening ceremonies before is that you can expect an amazing band to come through,” said Bobbie Harmon of the State Games staff. “There will be a really neat parade of athletes and we’ll end the night with our fireworks show. It’s a really good show, free admission, free parking. Just come out and have a great time.”

The gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday with food and beverage vendors. The parade of athletes will begin at 7:30 with the fireworks show around 8:30.

