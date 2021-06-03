Advertisement

Summer feeding program begins at Meridian Public Schools

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A summer feeding program will be held at the Meridian Public School District.

Any student 18 years old or younger can pick up a free meal at Oakland Height’s Elementary, Northwest Middle School, T.J. Harris Upper Elementary, or Meridian High School.

“They don’t need to bring anything. The meals are at no cost to any children 18 years of age and below,” said Louise McPhee, the child nutrition director for MPSD.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 and then lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The program will run Monday through Friday through July 23.

“And those children will get a full nutritious meal. They will get an entrée, a grain, vegetables, fruit, and milk,” McPhee said.

Meals will not be served on July 5th.

