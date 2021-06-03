Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A search for a suspect in the slayings of three children and a woman whose bodies were found in a Fort Wayne, Indiana, home has ended with the arrest of a man in Lafayette, more than 100 miles away.

Police say 21-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron was an acquaintance of the victims, whose identities haven’t been released.

Police say Hancz-Barron was arrested at a Lafayette, Indiana, housing complex.

Authorities say the bodies of the victims were found late Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb says the children were very young and the slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows Cohen Hancz-Barron. Police call him a suspect in the killings of three children and a woman found slain in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Fort Wayne Police Department via AP)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer
Weston Lindemann, Independent candidate for mayor of Meridian.
Race for City Hall: Independent Candidate Weston Lindemann
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021

Latest News

COVID: Vaccination goals, new timeline for kids
Sumter County will rehabilitate the roof of the Sumter County Health Services Building, which...
Ivey awards $200,000 grant to Sumter County
Republicans and Democrats agree America's infrastructure is in need of repair.
Inching closer to infrastructure deal?
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square
FILE - This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock...
Meridian investment advisor weighs in on stock market