West Lauderdale baseball state championship game postponed to Friday

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights will have to wait until Friday to begin their quest for a state championship.

Wednesday’s game one matchup of the MSHAA 4A State Championship against Sumrall was postponed due to rain. The game is now scheduled to be played Friday at 4 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Third weather delay in Game 1 of the Class 2A baseball championship series. Taylorsville leads East Union 6-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning pic.twitter.com/2GPGnuKidI — Misshsaa (@misshsaa) June 2, 2021

The rain delays began during game one of the MHSAA 2A State Championship between Taylorsville and East Union. The field at Trustmark Park was ruled “unplayable”, resulting in the MHSAA’s decision to halt play on Wednesday.

With game one between West Lauderdale and Sumrall being pushed back to Friday, game two will now be played Saturday at 4 p.m. If a game three is needed, that will be played Sunday with the start time to be determined.

Friday’s matchup between the Knights and Bobcats will be broadcasted live on MYTOK2. For more information on how to watch click here.

