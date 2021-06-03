Advertisement

West Lauderdale baseball state championship game postponed to Friday

MHSAA logo
MHSAA logo(MHSAA)
By Ellie French
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights will have to wait until Friday to begin their quest for a state championship.

Wednesday’s game one matchup of the MSHAA 4A State Championship against Sumrall was postponed due to rain. The game is now scheduled to be played Friday at 4 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The rain delays began during game one of the MHSAA 2A State Championship between Taylorsville and East Union. The field at Trustmark Park was ruled “unplayable”, resulting in the MHSAA’s decision to halt play on Wednesday.

With game one between West Lauderdale and Sumrall being pushed back to Friday, game two will now be played Saturday at 4 p.m. If a game three is needed, that will be played Sunday with the start time to be determined.

Friday’s matchup between the Knights and Bobcats will be broadcasted live on MYTOK2. For more information on how to watch click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 2, 2021
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2021
Officer Frank Bishop lost everything after his house caught fire on Memorial Day.
Relief fund set for MPD officer

Latest News

Road Dawgs Tour 2021
MSU coaches Mike Leach, Ben Howland coming to Meridian
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
First pitch is Friday at 4 o'clock on MyTOK2.
Watch West Lauderdale-Sumrall 4A baseball state championship on MyTOK2