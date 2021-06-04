A few showers and storms possible this afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are off to a dry start on our Friday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s. We are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, and that will be the case throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms are set to develop once again as we head into the afternoon and early evening. A wash-out is not expected, so that’s some good news for the State Games opening ceremony. Still keep that eye to the sky though!

Any showers and storms that develop this afternoon will start to dissipate once the sun sets. We’ll see more afternoon showers and storms each day this weekend, with better rain chances on Sunday than compared to Saturday. Rain and storm chances look to continue into the next work week as high temperatures stay in the 80s. Dangerous heat index values are not expected over the next seven days.

