Bland endorses Smith ahead of general election
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed his primary opponent for mayor. Jimmie Smith defeated Bland in the Democrat Primary runoff last month. Bland made a post on his Facebook page Friday.
Meridian voters go back to the polls Tuesday, June 8, to choose between Smith, Republican Robert Ray and independent candidate Weston Lindemann.
