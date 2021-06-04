Bland endorses Smith ahead of general election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed his primary opponent for mayor. Jimmie Smith defeated Bland in the Democrat Primary runoff last month. Bland made a post on his Facebook page Friday.

“This is an important election and of all the candidates left running for Mayor of Meridian, Jimmie Smith is the best candidate. I will be voting for Mr. Smith! I am asking those who have voted for me and supported me as hard as it may hurt to vote for Jimmie Smith on Tuesday!! There are only 3 choices on the ballot Tuesday, and of the 3 choices to lead this City he is the best choice!

Meridian voters go back to the polls Tuesday, June 8, to choose between Smith, Republican Robert Ray and independent candidate Weston Lindemann.

