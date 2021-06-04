Advertisement

Bland endorses Smith ahead of general election

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed fellow Democrat Jimmie Smith for mayor in the general...
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed fellow Democrat Jimmie Smith for mayor in the general election June 8.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed his primary opponent for mayor. Jimmie Smith defeated Bland in the Democrat Primary runoff last month. Bland made a post on his Facebook page Friday.

Meridian voters go back to the polls Tuesday, June 8, to choose between Smith, Republican Robert Ray and independent candidate Weston Lindemann.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear...
Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Democrat candidate Jimmie Smith.
Race for City Hall: Democrat Jimmie Smith
Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee holds medical marijuana hearing.
Could the next step for medical marijuana in Miss. be lawmakers crafting their own program?
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced plans for his reelection campaign Thursday.
Alabama AG announces reelection campaign
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray