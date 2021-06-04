Advertisement

Buddy the dog making strides in recovery after being set on fire

Buddy the dog still recovering but the Tunica Humane Society says his front leg is completely...
Buddy the dog still recovering but the Tunica Humane Society says his front leg is completely healed and no longer needs bandages. He’s even growing whiskers out of his snout.(Tunica Humane Society)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our four-legged friend Buddy, the dog from Mississippi that was set on fire by a child, is knocking out recovery milestones week after week.

The Tunica Humane Society says his front leg is completely healed and no longer needs bandages and he’s even growing whiskers out of his snout.

Although some areas of Buddy’s skin will remain hairless, his caretakers are still hopeful his fur will return to his face.

On Saturday, the humane society said his bandages will be changed and work will be done on his right eyelid.

On the bright side, it looks as though Buddy may only have about three or four more weeks in the hospital.

We’re still rooting for you, Buddy!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear...
Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

We'll be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
Summer showers can bring heavy rain over the weekend
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed fellow Democrat Jimmie Smith for mayor in the general...
Bland endorses Smith ahead of general election
Mississippi residents don’t need a sport fishing license for all public waters and permits are...
‘Free fishing’ days this weekend
Democrat candidate Jimmie Smith.
Race for City Hall: Democrat Jimmie Smith