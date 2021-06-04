Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 4, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
AJAH M JONES19981719 HWY 19 N APT 96 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SACIYAAH MOSLEY19955117 NORTHVIEW DR APT 13S MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JIMMY L WILLIAMS, JR19916516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JAMES E PHILLIPS19862605 52ND ST APT D14 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:05 PM on June 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:28 PM on June 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:31 PM on June 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

