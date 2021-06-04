COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccination at 29%
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The most recent data showed 911,642 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 29%, and 1,043,030 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
Find specific county and state vaccinations numbers in the charts below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
