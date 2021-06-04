Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear...
Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
Many under-the-radar changes did significantly alter the travel landscape in 2021.
What changed while I was ignoring travel?
Preliminary estimates show there were more traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Traffic deaths increased during pandemic despite fewer drivers, estimates show
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
The U.S. economy added more jobs in May than in April, but the numbers still paint a mixed...
May job growth picks up, hiring still a challenge