Downtown Meridian features another weekend full of events

Downtown Meridian
Downtown Meridian(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first weekend of June ushers in another very busy weekend of activities in downtown Meridian.

In addition to the State Games of Mississippi taking place, Earth’s Bounty returns Saturday morning at Singing Brakeman Park from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

The Meridian Symphony is also hosting a family day and parade at the MSU Riley Center and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience will present world-renowned tattoo artist Matt Stebly, the great-grandson of Walter Anderson.

“I think it’s so important and you do see a lot of positive vibes that you see going on in the city right now,” said Laura Carmichael, Meridian’s Community Development Director. “A lot of people are getting involved and that’s what you want to see. You want to see everybody getting involved, supporting local, supporting these events and our businesses. That’s just a win-win not only for the businesses and event organizers, but it is a win-win for our community.”

Carmichael also urges visitors to downtown to shop local and patronize our downtown restaurants.

