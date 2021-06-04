Advertisement

‘Free fishing’ days this weekend

MDWFP celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week
Mississippi residents don't need a sport fishing license for all public waters and permits are...
Mississippi residents don’t need a sport fishing license for all public waters and permits are not required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes June 5 and 6.(WLUC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week (June 5-13), by offering “free fishing days” June 5-6. That means Mississippi residents don’t need a sport fishing license for all public waters and permits are not required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes.

July 4 also is designated as a “free fishing day”. Mississippi residents again may fish without a fishing license, but permits will be required at state fishing lakes and state park lakes.

For more information about hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit the MDWFP website or call 601-432-2400.

