Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 4, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Lamar Anderson, 46, of Conehatta, a former elected member of the Tribal Council for the...
Former tribal council member sentenced for fraud
Mayoral candidate Robert Ray.
Race for City Hall: Republican Robert Ray
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will no longer require ‘fully vaccinated’ guests to wear...
Pearl River Resort updates mask policy
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 4, 2021
Jackson police said 1-year-old Amarion Malik Sims and his mother, Tamora Sims, were located in...
Missing 1-year-old and mother found safe, suspected captor remains on the run
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 3, 2021
Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges