Little Free Library in Meridian

Little Free Library at Dumont Plaza
Little Free Library at Dumont Plaza(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re interested in reading this summer, you have an opportunity to do so for free!

A Little Free Library is located at Dumont Plaza. It looks like a large birdhouse and you are free to take a book from it and return a book to it. The library was installed thanks to an Eagle Scout Project done in December 2013. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that is based out of Wisconsin.

