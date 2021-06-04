Little Free Library in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re interested in reading this summer, you have an opportunity to do so for free!

A Little Free Library is located at Dumont Plaza. It looks like a large birdhouse and you are free to take a book from it and return a book to it. The library was installed thanks to an Eagle Scout Project done in December 2013. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that is based out of Wisconsin.

