Missing 1-year-old and mother found safe, suspected captor remains on the run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police said Friday a 1-year-old boy and his mother who went missing Thursday are now safe. JPD said 1-year-old Amarion Malik Sims and his mother, Tamora Sims, were located in Holmes County.

Police say their suspected captor is believed to be the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Jocquize Williams, 22, who is still on the run. Williams is also wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

Investigators said Williams shot and killed the mom’s current boyfriend, Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr, then drove away. At the time, he was in a white Dodge Challenger, with Sims and her son inside of the vehicle, police say.

Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex (JPD)

Williams’ Dodge Challenger, seen above, has the Mississippi tag HLB 6391. If you see Williams or have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

