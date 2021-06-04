More shade to be added at Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Children have been having a blast at Jeannie’s Place and Planet Playground since its opening. Now it’s about to become more enjoyable for the kids! The Meridian City Council recently passed a budget amendment to allow for the construction of additional structures that will help provide more shade.

“This is an inclusive playground. It’s a playground for all children of all abilities and some children simply cannot play outside without shade, so it’s a component for that,” said Julia Norman, the project manager for the Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground build. “But it’s also Mississippi and it’s hot.”

A meeting is set to be held next week with vendors to help get the project moving. The additions will help make the playground more inclusive.

“There are components in this playground for children with all abilities. “It addresses everything from autism to children with cochlear ear implants, and so we are very excited to be able to address another issue that children face so that they could all play together,” Norman said.

Thursday, June 10th will be “Mulch Day” and volunteers are needed. If you’d like to sign up, visit the playground’s Facebook page or contact the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers.

