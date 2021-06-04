Mr. Everett Hassel “Ed” Smith

Services for Everett Hassel “Ed” Smith will be held Monday, June 7 th at 1:30pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Rhett Payne of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the service with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Everett “Ed” Smith, 88 years old, of Meridian passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was lovingly known as Ed, Daddy, Paw, PawPaw, PawPaw Head, Uncle Ed, and “Trouble” due to his joking ways.

Ed retired as a cross country pipeline welder in 1995 and was recognized annually since 2014 for being the oldest member of the Pipeliner’s Union 798. He was a great story teller and enjoyed sharing his experiences from working on the Alaskan Pipeline. After his retirement, he started a successful timber business called American Timber which he promoted at every opportunity. Ed loved the Lord and joyfully served as a Deacon and Elder at Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church for many years and later as a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Phillis Huffmaster Smith; son, Steve Smith (Brenda); daughters Luann Burns, Susan Young (Ricky), Amy Gibbs (Stephen); step-children Gary Huffmaster (Donna); Jamie Huffmaster (Kelly); Grandchildren Chad Smith (Jennifer), Michael Smith (Angel), Natalie Matthews (Josh), Lauren Atkins (Corey), Sarah Gibbs, Anna Gibbs and Matthew Gibbs; Step grandchildren Melissa (Charlie), Holly Barbee, Josh Young, Matthew Young (Amy), Trey Huffmaster, Lola Huffmaster; and 16 great grand-children and a great grand-dog.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Joiner Smith; his father, Charles R. Smith; his mother, Dixie C. Mitchum; six brothers, Grady, Grover, Leroy, Dennis, Percy, and Melvin Smith; and his three sisters, Gladys Kinard, Elouise Hatcher, and Dorothy Carbone.

Pallbearers are Ricky Young and Stephen Gibbs, sons-in-law; Chad and Michael Smith, Josh and Matthew Young and Matthew Gibbs, grandsons; and Willie Alford, beloved family friend.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Deacons and Elders of First Presbyterian Church and Jerome Hearn, beloved family friend.

The family extends expressions of love and thanks to the caregivers, including the employees of Hospice Compassus and the employees of Home Instead, Meridian.

Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church’s Building Program in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30am until 1:15pm.

