The family of Mrs. Clarice Crenshaw will hold a private memorial graveside service for her at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Crenshaw, age 97, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Fisher House.

She is survived by her children, Jan Boothby (Russ), Nancy Nance (Randy), and David Crenshaw; grandchildren, Chris Hart (Chris), Lauren Boothby, Regan Hill (Walt), Ryan Nance (Elizabeth); and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Crenshaw, and her parents.

